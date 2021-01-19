Waterloo City Council pushes back cul-de-sac consideration after resident concerns

WATERLOO — A cul-de-sac development planned for the south end of Fairfield Street in Waterloo faced roadblocks from concerned neighbors Monday.
The Waterloo City Council postponed consideration of the sale of 1.3 acres of city land for five residential lots on which to build houses. The land would be sold to developers Todd and Scott Chapman for $33,000 plus up to $5,000 in closing costs, according to the proposed contract.
But more than 90 area residents signed a petition against the development, citing concerns it would interfere with a nearby wooded area and disturb the street’s quiet environment. Councilman Patrick Morrissey said he helped neighbors develop the petition in August.
The petition was not provided to City Council members before Monday’s meeting. The council unanimously approved a motion to get a copy of the petition and plans to reconsider the development at the Feb. 1 meeting.
“This is what happens when people hold on to stuff and spring it on us at the last minute,” Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart said Monday, who then left the meeting to attend another event.
Councilman Ray Feuss said the city’s new twice-per-month schedule for City Council meetings should have allowed for an “overwhelming presence” of neighbors to speak at the meeting. He said he hoped the schedule change would allow council members to “have conversations behind the scenes so we’re not sitting here on the eve of a vote trying to figure that out.”
Two neighboring residents spoke against the development Monday. One Fairfield Street resident said he does not oppose city’s expansion, but said he paid money to live in the neighborhood as it currently exists.
“We just love the street we live on,” the resident said. “We want to keep it this way.”
Another resident, who lives on Cedar Bend Street, said the project would be a “misallocation of funds” and would be better in another neighborhood.
Councilman Jonathan Grieder opposed the development, partly because it would lessen green space in the city. He said the neighborhood seems to be in unified opposition. Grieder and others wondered whether the city could find another area for the developer’s plans.
Feuss said there appeared to be plenty of other green space in the area.
If approved, the development would qualify for city incentives that include three-years of tax abatements and $5,000 in city funds for each house built on the infill property.
Planned consideration for a lease agreement for unmarked police vehicles also was postponed Tuesday. The council set the issue for public hearing Feb. 1.