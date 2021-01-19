Waterloo City Council pushes back cul-de-sac consideration after resident concerns

WATERLOO — A cul-de-sac development planned for the south end of Fairfield Street in Waterloo faced roadblocks from concerned neighbors Monday.

The Waterloo City Council postponed consideration of the sale of 1.3 acres of city land for five residential lots on which to build houses. The land would be sold to developers Todd and Scott Chapman for $33,000 plus up to $5,000 in closing costs, according to the proposed contract.

But more than 90 area residents signed a petition against the development, citing concerns it would interfere with a nearby wooded area and disturb the street’s quiet environment. Councilman Patrick Morrissey said he helped neighbors develop the petition in August.

The petition was not provided to City Council members before Monday’s meeting. The council unanimously approved a motion to get a copy of the petition and plans to reconsider the development at the Feb. 1 meeting.

“This is what happens when people hold on to stuff and spring it on us at the last minute,” Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart said Monday, who then left the meeting to attend another event.