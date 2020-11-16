Waterloo City Council OKs asking for grant money to fund aquatics plan

WATERLOO — City Council members unanimously approved Monday asking a local nonprofit for $20,000 to help fund an aquatics master plan.

The council decided the city should submit an application for grant money to the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. The nonprofit organization uses funds generated from the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo to enhance public facilities and quality-of-life amenities in Black Hawk and surrounding counties.

The grant money would help the city pay consultants Ballard*King & Associates and Water Technology Inc. up to $45,000 for the aquatics master plan. The process would include meetings, market assessment, public outreach, evaluations, recommendations and plan reports.

Byrnes and Gates pools, Waterloo's two aquatics facilities, would receive evaluations as part of the plan. The facilities were built in 1981. A 2017 consultant study found that both pools — expected to last 25 years each — are now badly corroded and need replacement, costing nearly $12 million. The pools are typically open from early June to middle or late August.

The Byrnes Park pool was closed for several weeks during the summer of 2019 to repair damage caused by a broken pipe.

