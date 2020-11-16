Waterloo City Council OKs asking for grant money to fund aquatics plan

WATERLOO — City Council members unanimously approved Monday asking a local nonprofit for $20,000 to help fund an aquatics master plan.
The council decided the city should submit an application for grant money to the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. The nonprofit organization uses funds generated from the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo to enhance public facilities and quality-of-life amenities in Black Hawk and surrounding counties.
The grant money would help the city pay consultants Ballard*King & Associates and Water Technology Inc. up to $45,000 for the aquatics master plan. The process would include meetings, market assessment, public outreach, evaluations, recommendations and plan reports.
Byrnes and Gates pools, Waterloo's two aquatics facilities, would receive evaluations as part of the plan. The facilities were built in 1981. A 2017 consultant study found that both pools — expected to last 25 years each — are now badly corroded and need replacement, costing nearly $12 million. The pools are typically open from early June to middle or late August.
The Byrnes Park pool was closed for several weeks during the summer of 2019 to repair damage caused by a broken pipe.
Support Local Journalism
The consultants would evaluate pool attendance, membership, fee schedules, program participation and physical condition of the facilities. Problems at the sites would be identified for possible repairs, replacement and renovations, documents show.
The city's consultants for the possible plan would hold a public open house to gather resident feedback about existing facilities and programs. Budget projections and an operations analysis would be provided as part of the plan. The consultants would provide a final report as the aquatics master plan.
Ballard*King & Associates, founded in 1992, is based in Colorado and specializes in recreation facility planning. Water Technology Inc. is headquartered in Wisconsin, with consultants and contractors who help with aquatic development.
102920-best-western-photo1
102920-best-western-photo2
102920-best-western-photo3
102920-best-western-photo4
102920-best-western-photo5
102920-best-western-photo6
102920-best-western-photo7
102920-best-western-photo8
102920-best-western-photo9
102920-best-western-photo10
102920-best-western-photo11
102920-best-western-photo12
102920-best-western-photo13
102920-best-western-photo14
102920-best-western-photo15
102920-best-western-photo16
102920-best-western-photo17
102920-best-western-photo18
102920-best-western-photo19
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!