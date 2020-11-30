Waterloo City Council moves to virtual-only meetings during COVID-19

WATERLOO — After a month that brought Black Hawk County its highest COVID-19 positivity rate and case numbers since the pandemic began, the Waterloo City Council is moving to virtual-only meetings.

The city announced its decision Monday in a news release. The change will apply beginning Dec. 7 to general Council meetings held at 5:30 p.m. on Mondays and other public hearings, the release said. There was no Waterloo City Council meeting on Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday.

People must register to attend virtual meetings by visiting the city's website. Residents can submit comments for meetings via email to comments@waterloo-ia.org. People can watch live City Council meetings on the city's YouTube page called WaterlooCommunityTV or Mediacom channels 17 or 74-4.