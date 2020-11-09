Waterloo City Council members want more planning time, fewer formal meetings

WATERLOO — City Council members will discuss Monday potentially moving from four to two general meetings per month.

The transition was first talked about at a Sept. 28 work session as a revision to part of the city code that outlines procedural rules for City Council. Some council members said they could replace general council meetings with more work sessions. Those meetings do not have allotted time for public comment, while general council meetings do.

Council member Sharon Juon said work sessions would allow council members to do more planning for the future. Ray Feuss, another council member, said more work sessions would allow for more updates from department heads. Work sessions are open for public viewing in person or on video platform Zoom.

Council members Jerome Amos Jr. and Jonathan Grieder were not present at the Sept. 28 meeting. Council member Patrick Morrissey said at the initial meeting that the conversation felt “incomplete” without the full council.

