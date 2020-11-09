Waterloo City Council members want more planning time, fewer formal meetings

WATERLOO — City Council members will discuss Monday potentially moving from four to two general meetings per month.
The transition was first talked about at a Sept. 28 work session as a revision to part of the city code that outlines procedural rules for City Council. Some council members said they could replace general council meetings with more work sessions. Those meetings do not have allotted time for public comment, while general council meetings do.
Council member Sharon Juon said work sessions would allow council members to do more planning for the future. Ray Feuss, another council member, said more work sessions would allow for more updates from department heads. Work sessions are open for public viewing in person or on video platform Zoom.
Council members Jerome Amos Jr. and Jonathan Grieder were not present at the Sept. 28 meeting. Council member Patrick Morrissey said at the initial meeting that the conversation felt “incomplete” without the full council.
Support Local Journalism
Morrissey said meeting twice a month would result in lengthy consent agendas that do not allow for public input. Items on the consent agenda can be approved with one vote rather than being considered one at a time. The process saves time but does not allow time for public comment like regular agenda items.
“They want to know, they want to hear, they want to have explanations made as to what certain things are,” Morrissey said. “Four meetings a month for us spending maybe two hours — two and a half hours if you put it all together — once a week on a council meeting is not too much, and I think the public expects that from us.”
People who want to attend Monday’s work session virtually can contact the Clerk’s Office for login information. The meeting will happen beginning at 4:40 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!