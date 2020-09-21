Waterloo City Council extends mask mandate for another six weeks

“We will have this issue pitting people against each other until we have a federal or state mandate,” Boesen said Monday.

Klein said wearing masks should be an individual choice for people to determine their own futures.

“I think we are becoming too much of a nanny state,” Klein said Monday. “There are adults in this city who elected us, and the adults in this city know enough to wear masks.”

The guidelines state that enforcement of the mandate is up to Mayor Quentin Hart, and that the requirements are “not meant to be stigmatizing or punitive.”

Jonathan Grieder, who introduced the mask mandate, said the guidelines continue to be important, especially given that 86 people in Black Hawk County died from COVID-19 as of Monday. He credited the mask mandate for slowing the spread of the virus in recent weeks. State data shows that the county’s rolling total of positive cases has declined since Sept. 5.

“Hopefully we can get within CDC guidance of a lower positivity rate so that we don’t have to re-up this again in six weeks,” Grieder said. “But this is the smart, scientific, neighborly thing to do.”