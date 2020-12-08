Waterloo City Council could lessen regular meetings ahead of new year

WATERLOO — Waterloo City Council members could approve Monday a change to their regular meeting schedule.
City Council members met in a work session to further discuss the potential transition, which would reduce regular meetings from four to two times per month. Rather than happening the first four Mondays of each month, council meetings would be held the first and third Mondays. The shift would include adding council planning sessions to the fifth Mondays in March, June, August and November 2021, according to city documents.
The planning sessions would give council members the chance to discuss strategies, policies and projects. Council members would be able to authorize bill payments and approve emergency agenda items at planning meetings, according to the proposed changes to city code.
Work sessions would continue to be held before council meetings as needed. Some council members originally recommended having work sessions during interim weeks, but the suggestion was not included in the proposed revisions.
The change would allow agendas to be released further in advance. City Council members and the public currently get finalized agendas on Fridays before Monday meetings. The revised schedule would give council members the agenda a week in advance, and the public would get the agenda the Wednesday before Monday meetings.
Councilwoman Sharon Juon said the proposed schedule would provide more planning time. She said it would give members more time to learn about agenda items in advance of regular meetings. The public can reach council members individually between regular meetings with comments, she said.
“My concern has always been that the council needs more opportunity to learn the issue,” Juon said Monday. “The public can always call us, send us emails, be in touch with us. So we’re not shutting down the opportunity for public input, and many citizens take advantage of that now.”
The public could provide comments at regular meetings and during bills payment or emergency agenda items at planning meetings. Members of the public are not given the chance to comment at work sessions.
Councilman Patrick Morrissey, who opposes the change, said Monday the revision would limit public participation and diminish the council’s role as a legislative body.
“We should be expanding public participation rather than taking it away,” Morrissey said. “I hate to say this, but if we’re going to cut our meetings in half, then is the electorate is going to say that we need to cut our compensation — monetary compensation — in half too, or are we getting paid the same for less work? That may be very well how the public sees it.”
The yearly salary for council members is $9,272.
Mayor Quentin Hart and other council members noted public officials do much of their work outside of meetings.
“It’s not just the Monday night meetings,” Juon said. “It’s really a small part of the work and the time and the hours that I know all of us put into our City Council responsibilities.”
f the changes are approved, Waterloo would follow other Iowa cities with similar schedules, including Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Des Moines, West Des Moines and Iowa City.
City Clerk Kelley Felchle said the proposed changes could be on Monday’s regular Waterloo City Council agenda for a vote. All council members except Morrissey have spoken in favor of the new schedule. If approved, the new schedule could start as early as January.
