Waterloo City Council could lessen regular meetings ahead of new year

Councilwoman Sharon Juon said the proposed schedule would provide more planning time. She said it would give members more time to learn about agenda items in advance of regular meetings. The public can reach council members individually between regular meetings with comments, she said.

“My concern has always been that the council needs more opportunity to learn the issue,” Juon said Monday. “The public can always call us, send us emails, be in touch with us. So we’re not shutting down the opportunity for public input, and many citizens take advantage of that now.”

The public could provide comments at regular meetings and during bills payment or emergency agenda items at planning meetings. Members of the public are not given the chance to comment at work sessions.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Councilman Patrick Morrissey, who opposes the change, said Monday the revision would limit public participation and diminish the council’s role as a legislative body.

“We should be expanding public participation rather than taking it away,” Morrissey said. “I hate to say this, but if we’re going to cut our meetings in half, then is the electorate is going to say that we need to cut our compensation — monetary compensation — in half too, or are we getting paid the same for less work? That may be very well how the public sees it.”