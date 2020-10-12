 Skip to main content
Waterloo City Council could approve tractor pull grant funding
Waterloo City Council could approve tractor pull grant funding

deere-tractor

The front of a John Deere 9470R tractor is displayed at the Husker Harvest Days farm show in Grand Island, Neb., on Sept. 19.

 AP FILE PHOTO

WATERLOO — The City Council will be asked Monday to approve more than $2,300 in funds for the upcoming National Championship Tractor Pull, an event slated to generate more than $98,000 in direct business sales in Waterloo.

The event, initially postponed due to COVID-19, will take place Nov. 20-21 at the National Cattle Congress. Sales will come from lodging, food and beverages, business services, transportation, retail, recreation and space rental, city documents show. The city projects there will be 200 attendees, with half of them staying overnight in hotels or motels.

Hotel and motel reservations are projected to make more than $28,000 in sales during the two-day event. The city expects 88 rooms to be booked by attendees and organizers. Food and beverage sales are slated to make more than $27,000.

Residents who want to attend Monday's meeting can email the City Clerk's Office for virtual login information, or they can attend in person at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. People who wish to comment can email the Clerk's Office.

