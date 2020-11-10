Waterloo City Council continues talks of changing meeting schedule

Current City Council agendas are released Fridays before Monday meetings, giving officials and residents the weekend to review materials and prepare comments.

"That's really exclusive to a particular segment of the population that can interact with government," Council member Jonathan Grieder said.

The new proposed schedule would give draft agendas to Council members the Monday before meetings, or a week in advance. Members of the public would get the agenda the Wednesday before meetings.

Council member Margaret Klein said the change will allow for more in-depth preparations. She admitted she is not always able to come to current Council meetings feeling fully prepared.

“That weekend cramming — it’s difficult because you can’t always reach the people you need to reach," Klein said.

Council member Ray Feuss similarly said the advanced agenda and parsed-out general meetings would give Council members and citizens more time to research topics and get questions answered.

"I think doing this would allow actually more to happen for our Council and for our citizens as we really kind of delve into what our departments are doing as well," Feuss said.