Waterloo City Council continues talks of changing meeting schedule
WATERLOO — City Council members talked further Monday about transitioning from four to two general meetings per month.

The topic was first discussed at a Sept. 28 work session. Most city officials said the move would provide for more planning time and advanced agendas. The proposed schedule calls for general City Council meetings on the first and third Mondays each month, along with work sessions to happen before the Council meetings. The plan adds Council planning sessions to the fifth Mondays in March, May, August and November 2021.

The plan was explored in a Monday work session, not finalized or presented to City Council. Council member Patrick Morrissey opposes the change and proposed putting the measures on next November's ballot for voters to decide.

"To me, moving to these two meetings a month is fixing something where there has not been a problem," Morrissey said.

Morrissey said four council meetings per month gives the public more opportunities to share and receive information. General council meetings have allotted time for public comments, while work sessions do not. Both work sessions and general council meetings are open for public viewing in person and via video platform Zoom.

Waterloo City Hall

Waterloo City Hall

Current City Council agendas are released Fridays before Monday meetings, giving officials and residents the weekend to review materials and prepare comments.

"That's really exclusive to a particular segment of the population that can interact with government," Council member Jonathan Grieder said.

The new proposed schedule would give draft agendas to Council members the Monday before meetings, or a week in advance. Members of the public would get the agenda the Wednesday before meetings.

Council member Margaret Klein said the change will allow for more in-depth preparations. She admitted she is not always able to come to current Council meetings feeling fully prepared.

“That weekend cramming — it’s difficult because you can’t always reach the people you need to reach," Klein said.

Waterloo could cut City Council meeting schedule, limiting public comment opportunities

Council member Ray Feuss similarly said the advanced agenda and parsed-out general meetings would give Council members and citizens more time to research topics and get questions answered.

"I think doing this would allow actually more to happen for our Council and for our citizens as we really kind of delve into what our departments are doing as well," Feuss said.

Work sessions under the plan would begin as early as 3:30 p.m., which some Council members said could interfere with working people's ability to attend meetings or run for a seat on City Council. Grieder suggested moving the time later in the day.

