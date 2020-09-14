Waterloo City Council approves $4M in bond money for convention center

WATERLOO — Waterloo City Council members unanimously voted Monday evening to approve $4 million in general obligation bonds to fund renovations at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.
The bonds, slated to be sold next spring, will mainly fund lobby remodeling at the center. The bonds and accumulated interest will be repaid from property taxes, according to a memo. Council members agreed Monday to award Waterloo company Cardinal Construction a $5.5 million bid to do the lobby work.
Council member Dave Boesen questioned how the city would pay for lobby renovations that exceed the bond amount by more than $1 million.
“We do have existing bond funds that were put forth for convention center improvements — so the combination of those with these new funds, we should have enough to cover this project,” said Noel Anderson, community planning and development director.
Anderson confirmed to Boesen that the existing bond money is left over from other projects, including chiller, roof and ceiling work at the convention center. The city used more than $5 million in general obligation bonds for convention center renovations in the past couple of years. The council approved another $3.7 million for convention center work in June.
The $5.5 million in renovations will include the removal of escalators, addition of at least one elevator and an atrium addition for the main entrance on the corner of Commercial and West Fourth streets.
The downtown convention center’s lobby renovations will take about a year, Anderson said. The contractor agreement shows the project has a substantial completion date set for Aug. 13, 2021. The project is expected to be finished Sept. 3, 2021.
Cardinal Construction competed against three other bidders for the project, but ultimately provided the largest deduction for removing stepped foundations at the facility. All three bidders originally set their top prices above $6 million. The city engineer estimated the project to cost $4.4 million.
Anderson said the gap between the projected and actual costs might be due to increased product costs from COVID-19 and the derecho. He added that contractors might have to charge more money if they are busy with other projects.
A city memo cited the COVID-19 pandemic as a convenient time to complete renovations on the center.
“It’s in the City’s best interest to do major renovations during the time that the demand for events at the Center is lower due to the pandemic,” the memo said. “We hope to reduce the negative impact on the City’s operating budget by proceeding with these projects at this time.”
Sydney Czyzon covers Waterloo and Black Hawk County. She can be reached at sydney.czyzon@wcfcourier.com.
