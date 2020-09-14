Waterloo City Council approves $4M in bond money for convention center

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Waterloo City Council members unanimously voted Monday evening to approve $4 million in general obligation bonds to fund renovations at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.

The bonds, slated to be sold next spring, will mainly fund lobby remodeling at the center. The bonds and accumulated interest will be repaid from property taxes, according to a memo. Council members agreed Monday to award Waterloo company Cardinal Construction a $5.5 million bid to do the lobby work.

Council member Dave Boesen questioned how the city would pay for lobby renovations that exceed the bond amount by more than $1 million.

“We do have existing bond funds that were put forth for convention center improvements — so the combination of those with these new funds, we should have enough to cover this project,” said Noel Anderson, community planning and development director.

Anderson confirmed to Boesen that the existing bond money is left over from other projects, including chiller, roof and ceiling work at the convention center. The city used more than $5 million in general obligation bonds for convention center renovations in the past couple of years. The council approved another $3.7 million for convention center work in June.