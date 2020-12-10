Waterloo-Cedar Falls drops on list of worst cities for Blacks

WATERLOO — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area remained one of the worst cities for Black Americans in 2020, according to an annual report.

The report, published by financial website 24/7 Wall St., ranked Waterloo and Cedar Falls as the No. 5 worst place for Black people. The ratings provide information about Black median income, Black unemployment rates, Black home ownership rates and Black population numbers. Waterloo moved from its No. 3 spot in 2019 and its No. 1 spot in 2018.

The website analyzes racial inequalities between Black and white residents in poverty, education, income, home ownership, unemployment, mortality and incarceration, according to its methodology. It examines these factors in the country’s 383 metro areas.