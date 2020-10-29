Waterloo board officials privately review broadband study, meet with consultant

The section of the code goes on to state that the exemption does not apply for records that will be "used in the formulation, recommendation, adoption, or execution of any official policy or action by a public official authorized to make such decisions for the governmental body or the government body."

Evans said the document is not considered a draft since it is in the hands of officials who can recommend approval of the broadband utility.

The Courier challenged the city's denial of the records request, but was not provided a copy of the study as of Wednesday.

"What’s going on here is a go, no-go decision on building such a utility, and the [Freedom of Information] Council would certainly believe that that is a matter that the citizens of Waterloo are fully entitled to be included in so that they can understand before a decision is made, before their tax money is on the hook," Evans said.

To meet in private session, the city used a part of Iowa code that allows closed meetings for officials to review confidential records. It also cited a part of the code that protects utility records that include private customer information. Evans said the exemption for customer information would not apply to a potential utility.