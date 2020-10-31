Waterloo board legalizes church, forgoes parking advice of city planning staff

Two people were killed and others wounded in a shooting at an unauthorized after-hours club on West Fourth Street in late September. Since it was unlicensed as an after-hours business, the building did not undergo building or fire code inspections. The building had one usable exit but would have required two exits based on its square footage.

A deacon for the Fifth Street church said Tuesday that people running it are from a small island and were unaware of licensing or inspection requirements. They previously occupied two other Waterloo buildings and similarly said they were not given information by the city.

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, who is not a board member, showed up to support the church Tuesday. He asked the Board of Adjustment to show grace to the church so it could continue services.

"Maybe I should have done something a little bit different to be accessible so that people can understand when you have a building, you just can’t use it for anything you want to," Hart said. "I accept that responsibility."

