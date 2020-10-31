Waterloo board legalizes church, forgoes parking advice of city planning staff

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Board of Adjustment unanimously legalized Tuesday an existing religious facility that raised concerns about crowded parking, lack of building code compliance and late-night activities.
The facility at 525 W. Fifth St. has operated as a church for 10 years without permission. It was brought to the city's attention when a neighbor reported a shed-like structure being built as an attachment to the facility. The city required the church to demolish the unauthorized structure.
At an Oct. 6 Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission meeting, members voted 7-2 against recommending approval for the special permit for the facility. Their decision came after neighbors said they saw people at the building late into the night, and noticed cars parking three-deep in the lot. The church's congregation is about 100 members.
The church did not undergo inspections as a religious facility, making it unclear if it adheres to fire alarm, sprinkler and other requirements. Virginia Wilber, planning commission chairwoman, said she was disappointed the church held services with a lack of safety procedures.
“With recent events in our community, we have seen when buildings have not been used for proper usage, and how lives can be lost,” Wilber said Oct. 6.
Two people were killed and others wounded in a shooting at an unauthorized after-hours club on West Fourth Street in late September. Since it was unlicensed as an after-hours business, the building did not undergo building or fire code inspections. The building had one usable exit but would have required two exits based on its square footage.
A deacon for the Fifth Street church said Tuesday that people running it are from a small island and were unaware of licensing or inspection requirements. They previously occupied two other Waterloo buildings and similarly said they were not given information by the city.
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, who is not a board member, showed up to support the church Tuesday. He asked the Board of Adjustment to show grace to the church so it could continue services.
"Maybe I should have done something a little bit different to be accessible so that people can understand when you have a building, you just can’t use it for anything you want to," Hart said. "I accept that responsibility."
Chairperson Brad Condon said he worried the church owners would not understand the conditions of approval for the special permit. The conditions require the church to removing posts for a former sign or installing a new sign, as well as hire an architect to meet fire and building code requirements.
“I think they’re in an unfortunate circumstance — language and culture could be a reason here that it’s caused some problems," Condon said.
The church deacon said he has a lawyer that is prepared to walk him through requirements for the church.
"We can do whatever the city wants us to do," he said. "We are people of God."
The board did not approve the city planning staff's recommendation that the church finds additional parking. Board members cited other city churches that rely solely on street parking.
The planning staff said the church should make an agreement with another facility for additional parking, or remodel their main assembly hall to lessen the maximum occupancy. The latter move would keep its congregation at 100 people, requiring 25 parking stalls, which is close to their current available spots. But the deacon and board members noted the church hopes to expand its congregation, making a remodel unrealistic.
"They're never going to get to an acceptable level," Condon said of parking spots.
The board allowed the church to continue services with its current parking spots. The church has Sunday and Wednesday services, Thursday women groups, Friday youth groups and Saturday men groups, the deacon said.
"I think that is showing a very favorable response on behalf of the city of Waterloo to these people that have our come to our community in good faith," Condon said.
As part of its approval, Condon said the board "highly encouraged" Waterloo officials to allow the church to continue its operations.
