WATCH: Waterloo-area health providers to start calling people 65 and older for COVID-19 vaccines

WATERLOO — Health care systems will start calling patients 65 and older this week to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments, county health department Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye announced Thursday.
Black Hawk County will give 700 of its expected 800 incoming doses next week to people 65 and older, Egbuonye said. The total population of residents 65 and older who need to be vaccinated is about 20,000. Egbuonye advised residents against calling health care systems themselves or walking into clinics to request COVID-19 vaccines.
“Only a small amount of vaccine is available at this time, and you may not be contacted right away, so we ask people please remain patient,” Egbuonye said.
The county is working with MercyOne, UnityPoint, Peoples Community Health Clinic and independent health clinics to give vaccines, Egbuonye said.
People 65 and older without a primary health care provider can contact the health department to arrange for their vaccination, Egbuonye said. The phone number is (319) 292-2360.
The state’s recommendations for the next priority group to get the vaccine originally included people 75 and older. Gov. Kim Reynolds soon after announced the state would lower the age threshold to 65. The new recommendations fall in line with federal guidance.
There will be no preference given to people with pre-existing conditions, Egbuonye said previously. She said getting medical documents about conditions would complicate the process.
People from the first priority group who did not get vaccinated yet — including health care workers, nursing home staff and residents, pharmacists and environmental services workers — can contact the health department to arrange for their vaccines.
The health department plans to provide an option on its website starting next week that allows people to be sent COVID-19 vaccine updates. Egbuonye said the health department will post a form on its website for businesses to request vaccinations for essential workers. The form can also be used by people who were part of the first priority group but did not get vaccinated.
Aside from people 65 and older, the state recommended some essential workers get vaccinated in the next group. This includes first responders, K-12 school staff, child care workers, manufacturing employees in congregate settings, people with disabilities in home settings, home care staff, people living in congregate settings, health and safety inspectors, correctional officers and inmates. The essential workers in these groups are classified in tiers in order of priority.
“Working through phase 1B will require a large number of vaccines,” Egbuonye said. “It will take time.”
Congregate settings include independent living facilities and homeless shelters, said Joshua Pikora, county disease surveillance and investigation manager. Students living in college dorms are not included. Egbuonye said this is because young people have lower death rates than older people who get COVID-19.
The health department said it plans to split its future vaccine allocations in half between essential workers and people 65 and older. This approach is included in state recommendations.
“Due to the shortage, not everyone who is eligible will be able to get the vaccine immediately,” Egbuonye said.
Pharmacies will mostly handle vaccinations for essential workers, and health care systems will take the lead on vaccinating the older population.More than 10,700 vaccines have been allocated to Black Hawk County as of Thursday, Egbuonye said. The
says more than 2,300 people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which requires two doses a few weeks apart.
Egbuonye told Board of Health members Wednesday that the shortage of vaccines from state and federal officials did not cause any local residents to miss their second doses of the vaccine.
“We all know the past 10 months have been difficult — very difficult,” Egbuonye said. “But with the release and distribution of COVID-19 vaccine, we now are able to slow and eventually stop the spread of COVID-19.”