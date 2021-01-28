WATCH: Waterloo-area health providers to start calling people 65 and older for COVID-19 vaccines

There will be no preference given to people with pre-existing conditions, Egbuonye said previously. She said getting medical documents about conditions would complicate the process.

People from the first priority group who did not get vaccinated yet — including health care workers, nursing home staff and residents, pharmacists and environmental services workers — can contact the health department to arrange for their vaccines.

The health department plans to provide an option on its website starting next week that allows people to be sent COVID-19 vaccine updates. Egbuonye said the health department will post a form on its website for businesses to request vaccinations for essential workers. The form can also be used by people who were part of the first priority group but did not get vaccinated.