WATCH NOW: Waterloo native Pat McLaughlin snags songwriting Grammy with late John Prine

WATERLOO – Waterloo-born Nashville cat Pat McLaughlin sat at home eating chicken and dumplings with his wife and adult children earlier this month, streaming the early edition of the Grammy awards.
“That’s the daytime show where rock, jazz, folk, bluegrass, classical and Americana genre winners are announced,” McLaughlin said, and then read or displayed later during the primetime Grammy broadcast.
He put his fork down as presenters named the winner for best American roots performance and best American roots song. He heard his name announced alongside John Prine, his beloved late friend and fellow songwriter. The duo won for Prine’s posthumously released single, the poignant “I Remember Everything.”
“I had a pretty good feeling about winning, but it was kinda bittersweet,” said the singer, songwriter and guitarist.
Prine, 73, died of complications from COVID-19 on April 7, 2020. “I Remember Everything” was Prine’s last recorded song and first No. 1 single, recorded in his living room in 2019 and released in June 2020.
“We might have written it in 2019, this is 2021, so yeah, 2019. We’ve written a lot of songs together. I don’t say that lightly because he was a legendary songwriter. I never took writing songs with John for granted. It was always an adventure,” said McLaughlin.
“I’d been nominated for Grammys before, so I had learned what it was like not to win,” he said, laughing. “But I was in a good place and to work with such a talented guy. He had some serious health issues. We were pretty close, kinda like kids when we were together, and he was such a survivor and tough guy. I was surprised by his loss.”
McLaughlin himself has been described as a “tasty, rootsy gem” and an “American treasure,” as well as an enigmatic maverick. Although he’s not a session player, the guitarist has played and recorded with such legends as Johnny Cash, appearing on Cash’s last recordings, and many others. He’s known for his “chunking” layered style of playing guitar and cool country-soul sound.
He has won numerous songwriting awards for compositions recorded by everyone from Gary Allan and Bonnie Raitt to Trisha Yearwood, Alan Jackson, Steve Wariner and others. Songs include “Souls Alike,” “Songs About Rain” and “I Think I’ve Had Enough,” along with Grammy-nominated songs written with Prine, “Summer’s End” and “Knockin’ on Your Screen Door.” He’s composed roughly 200 songs with Dan Auerbach of the Black Keyes and released nine of his own LPs, including “Next 5 Miles” and “Live in ’09.”
McLaughlin attended St. Edward School and he and his friends had a local band, “The Fabulous Pawns,” whose first gig was a bar in Raymond. His dad, T.J. McLaughlin was a co-founder of Waterloo Corrugated Box Co. McLaughlin attended Columbus High School through his junior year and graduated in 1968 from West High School. He studied at Arizona State University for a year before moving to San Francisco.
He still feels connected to Iowa and the Midwest, and he has deep, fond memories of growing up the youngest of six kids in Waterloo. His boyhood home was on Fletcher Avenue across from Byrnes Park.
But McLaughlin hasn’t been back in many years. “My parents passed away, all of the kids scattered for work and stuff, so I really don’t have family in Waterloo anymore, but we have family in Keokuk, where my parents were originally from.”
Eventually McLaughlin found himself in Nashville, signed to Capitol Records. His debut LP, the self-titled “Pat McLaughlin,” was released in 1988. As a songwriter, his first mainstream success was “Lynda,” a chart-topping country song recorded by Steve Wariner.
Prine and McLaughlin first crossed paths in the late 1970s. Over the years, “we ended up being buddies and friends. We did a lot of hanging out and ending up in situations where we were both holding onto guitars,” McLaughlin recalled, laughing.
He played in Prine’s band and toured with him. They wrote many songs together, often working over the meatloaf special on Tuesdays at Arnold’s Country Kitchen in Nashville.
McLaughlin, who also spent some years in New Orleans, played with Tiny Town and later, Continental Drifters. He still loves being in a band. “We play around Nashville, and I’ve got guys in New Orleans I play with some, and a club in Chicago I like. Those are the three places I will travel to play. But there’s not been much going on since COVID.
“Other than like getting the odd gig here and there, songwriting is where I put in my time. I’ve been at it a long time. Sometimes it pays off,” he added, like winning a Grammy.
'Teacher | Student' share gallery space at Hearst Center
The 'Teacher | Student' exhibition at the Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls features 17 regional and nationally-known artists.
“The idea for the show has been percolating for a while. It was an interesting concept in a college town to take a look at the connection between student and teacher and see what the student learned or was influenced by in their own artwork,” said Heather Skeens, cultural programs supervisor.
It runs through March 28.