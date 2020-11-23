WATCH NOW: Waterloo Council formally extends All-In Grocers construction start date

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The developer received an initial $400,000 grant, property tax rebates and land from the city.

Anderson and architect Dan Levi held a groundbreaking event in April 2018, stating the store would open by the end of 2018. At the Nov. 2 City Council meeting, members Margaret Klein and Dave Boesen questioned why Anderson had not begun work on the site. Both voted against Anderson’s formal request to add a laundromat to the site plans.

“I just want to know when we’re going to start this project, because it’s consistently been delayed,” Boesen said at the meeting.

The developer recently told The Courier the 30,000-square-foot store should be open in June or July unless snowfall prevents construction over winter months. The site is expected to include a grocery store, restaurant, laundromat and community center. It will provide walkable services for nearby residents, sparing them the two-mile trek to the Hy-Vee grocery store on Logan Avenue.

Anderson said he paid $1 million in personal payments for investment fees, and is borrowing another $7 million in loans for the project.

