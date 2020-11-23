 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Waterloo Council formally extends All-In Grocers construction start date
WATCH NOW: Waterloo Council formally extends All-In Grocers construction start date

WATERLOO — City Council members unanimously decided Monday to formally push back the construction start date for All-In Grocers.

The store, originally approved for development in August 2017, is planned to sit at U.S. Highway 63 and Franklin Street in the city’s Walnut Neighborhood. Construction was supposed to begin by Aug. 27, but residents grew worried when the date passed without action at the site.

The City Council allowed Monday for developer Rodney Anderson to start construction by Nov. 30.

The new part of the agreement says construction must be completed within a year after Nov. 30.

If it is not completed, the city is able to cancel the agreement. If construction stops for a “cause beyond the reasonable control” of the developer, the project completion date can be pushed back.

Monday’s extension comes after the council provided Anderson with nearly $2 million in incentives over the years. That included adding $500,000 in additional incentives in September 2018.

The developer received an initial $400,000 grant, property tax rebates and land from the city.

Anderson and architect Dan Levi held a groundbreaking event in April 2018, stating the store would open by the end of 2018. At the Nov. 2 City Council meeting, members Margaret Klein and Dave Boesen questioned why Anderson had not begun work on the site. Both voted against Anderson’s formal request to add a laundromat to the site plans.

“I just want to know when we’re going to start this project, because it’s consistently been delayed,” Boesen said at the meeting.

101520bp-all-in-grocery

The site of All-In Grocers near the intersection of Logan and Franklin in Waterloo on Oct. 15, 2020.

The developer recently told The Courier the 30,000-square-foot store should be open in June or July unless snowfall prevents construction over winter months. The site is expected to include a grocery store, restaurant, laundromat and community center. It will provide walkable services for nearby residents, sparing them the two-mile trek to the Hy-Vee grocery store on Logan Avenue.

Anderson said he paid $1 million in personal payments for investment fees, and is borrowing another $7 million in loans for the project.

