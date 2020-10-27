WATCH NOW: Waterloo Council approves new MercyOne rehab center

WATERLOO — City Council members unanimously approved Monday a new MercyOne rehab center slated to open in 2021.
The site, at 2204 Kimball Ave., will include a private therapy gym, public gym, aqua therapy pool, weight room, exercise equipment, fitness classes and massage therapy. People will be able to purchase memberships to access the center for wellness purposes.
The 14,000-square-foot center will replace existing retail space that held a hardware store in a strip mall. The facility is not expected to have negative impacts on nearby neighborhoods and traffic, according to city documents.
The strip mall was built in 1962 and underwent expansions in in 1963, 1966 and 1990, city documents show. The newest development in the area was in 2010 for Cabin Coffee, 2040 Kimball Ave.
MercyOne announced its plans for the center last Tuesday.
“Congratulations MercyOne, and thank you for developing here,” Mayor Quentin Hart said Monday.
Council members also unanimously approved a development agreement that will bring seven residential units to the intersection of Jefferson Street and West Fifth Street in downtown Waterloo. The building, at 704-706 Jefferson St. and 301-307 W. Fifth St., is owned by JSA Development LLC.
The building currently houses both commercial and residential space. The company will renovate rooms and common spaces for residential units and make improvements to the ground floor storefront, including planting trees. The company will invest at least $3 million, the agreement said.
The project must be substantially complete within two years, according to the agreement.
The city is providing JSA Development with a $230,000 grant for the project with tax increment financing bonds and cash from the downtown district, said Noel Anderson, community planning director.
The city also is giving the developer 70% tax rebates for 15 years, according to the agreement.
“We’re seeing real change in downtown,” David Deeds from JSA said Monday. “We’re moving in the right direction downtown. We’re excited to have this latest one moving forward.”
