WATCH NOW: Waterloo Council approves new MercyOne rehab center

WATERLOO — City Council members unanimously approved Monday a new MercyOne rehab center slated to open in 2021.

The site, at 2204 Kimball Ave., will include a private therapy gym, public gym, aqua therapy pool, weight room, exercise equipment, fitness classes and massage therapy. People will be able to purchase memberships to access the center for wellness purposes.

The 14,000-square-foot center will replace existing retail space that held a hardware store in a strip mall. The facility is not expected to have negative impacts on nearby neighborhoods and traffic, according to city documents.

The strip mall was built in 1962 and underwent expansions in in 1963, 1966 and 1990, city documents show. The newest development in the area was in 2010 for Cabin Coffee, 2040 Kimball Ave.

MercyOne announced its plans for the center last Tuesday.

“Congratulations MercyOne, and thank you for developing here,” Mayor Quentin Hart said Monday.

