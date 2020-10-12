WATCH NOW: Waterloo City Council approves tractor pull grant funding

WATERLOO — The City Council on Monday approved more than $2,300 in grant funds for the upcoming National Championship Tractor Pull, an event slated to generate more than $98,000 in business sales in Waterloo.

The event, initially postponed due to COVID-19, will take place Nov. 20-21 at the National Cattle Congress. Sales will come from lodging, food and beverages, business services, transportation, retail, recreation and space rental, city documents show. The city projects there will be 200 attendees, with half of them staying overnight in hotels or motels.

Hotel and motel reservations are projected to bring in more than $28,000 during the two-day event. The city expects 88 rooms to be booked by attendees and organizers. Food and beverage sales are slated to make more than $27,000.

Tavis Hall, Experience Waterloo executive director, said Monday the projected sales come from an economic impact calculator used by other Iowa cities, including Des Moines, Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Davenport.

Council member Margaret Klein asked whether COVID-19 will impact sale expectations.