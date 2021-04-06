Watch Now: Visitors flock to famed California's flower fields

California's famed Carlsbad Flower Fields are in full bloom and are wowing visitors with their bright and beautiful colors.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Officers entered the building and found a male deceased from an apparent self inflicted gun shot wound.
A rural Waterloo man who was recently released from prison for child porn charges has been arrested for allegedly molesting a child.
No injuries have been reported, and several bullets struck a club according to police.
A Waterloo woman has been sentenced to prison for failing to pull over after hitting a Cedar Falls bicyclist who later died.
Investigation going back to December shows that two middle school students were involved in the exchanges with teacher.
The chase hit speeds of up to 60 mph in a 25 mph zone and cut through residential yards before the vehicle stopped at a dead end
Iowans no longer need a permit to acquire or carry a handgun under legislation signed Friday by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Investigators determined he accidentally shot himself,
Officers obtained a surveillance video showing the man holding the loot from the garage while struggling to keep the mower on course.
A federal grand jury has added child exploitation charges against a local mixed martial arts fighter.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.