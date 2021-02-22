Watch Now: Spectacular views show an ice-covered Niagara Falls

Weeks of frigid temperatures have left Niagara Falls encrusted in ice.
A Waterloo man has been arrested following an early morning chase that ended with a crash in Cedar Falls.
The man's wife was evaluated by paramedics at the scene Saturday, police said.
Two women, ages 29 and 23, were taken to UnityPoint Allen Hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Police did not arrest any suspects for the shooting.
A Cedar Falls snow plow driver has been arrested for allegedly plowing while intoxicated.
Maddie Poppe, Iowa's own "American Idol," has spent her COVID lockdown days playing virtual and a few live acoustic concerts, writing new songs and working on DIY home projects like tiling floors.
A computer consultant said Black Hawk County's aging broadband infrastructure could contribute to slower internet speeds.
Iowa Board of Regents expected to approve University of Northern project costing up to $8 million during its Wednesday meeting.
Paris Alston wanted the stability of homeownership for herself and her two kids. She achieved that goal through hard work and the Framing Hope program of Iowa Heartland Habitat and House of Hope.
Tyson officials said the pay incentive is a way to further encourage workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
