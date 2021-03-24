Watch Now: Runaway van becomes barreling fireball in Arkansas

An out-of-control van caught fire and barreled down a driveway in Fayetteville, Arkansas. No one was injured in the fiery scene, which was likely caused by the vehicle overheating.
Tags
The shooting happened at Club Legacy shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday.
Police have arrested a Waterloo man for allegedly shooting another man on Monday.
"Watching us progress through the times when we were terrible and couldn't do monkey bars to competing on the show -- and we're on each others' sidelines to watch -- it's gonna be awesome."
The attic of the house caught fire and the ceiling collapsed.
Firefighters rescued a man who was trapped under a skid loader Friday morning.
The victim learned from Iowa Workforce Development that she had been receiving unemployment benefits.
One member still faces federal gun charges
An Anamosa State Penitentiary nurse and correctional officer have died after several staff members were assaulted by an inmate.
At the time of the purchase, the grandmother was in a medically induced coma, according to court records.
Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor, 65, died by suicide after a battle with COVID-19-related symptoms, according to his family and the restaurant chain.
