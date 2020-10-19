WATCH NOW: Mudjacking option for sidewalk repairs fails before Waterloo Council

Council member Sharon Juon said she could not support the resolution since mudjacking would cost more money over time.

“If the motive was to save the property owner funds, I don’t think — I haven’t been convinced — that mudjacking saves them money if they have to do it two or three times in order to equal one of our normal process,” Juon said.

Knutson said the only Iowa cities that allow mudjacking are Cedar Falls, Iowa City, Coralville and West Des Moines in some situations. Morrissey said he received information from 18 communities throughout Iowa, and 17 allow mudjacking for sidewalk repairs.

Morrissey added that sidewalk specifications adopted in March 2014 neither prohibit nor allow mudjacking. Knutson said the city has not allowed the process during his 26 years in the engineering department.

Council member Jerome Amos said he is aware of areas where there are voids underneath sidewalks. Sidewalk replacement includes removing unsuitable or unstable soils, while mudjacking does not.

“Realistically for me, I think that the system that we have is what we should be sticking with at this point in time,” Amos said.