Meet the world's oldest bat who is too old to fly but loves being carried outside for a sunbath. Statler is a 33-year-old fruit bat and keepers believe he's oldest living in captivity, because most of the species don't live past 20. He spends his days in the 'geribatric' ward at Bat World Sanctuary in Weatherford, Texas with around 20 other senior citizens.
Watch Now: Meet the world's oldest bat who lives in Texas
