 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Meet the world's oldest bat who lives in Texas
0 comments
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Meet the world's oldest bat who lives in Texas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Meet the world's oldest bat who is too old to fly but loves being carried outside for a sunbath. Statler is a 33-year-old fruit bat and keepers believe he's oldest living in captivity, because most of the species don't live past 20. He spends his days in the 'geribatric' ward at Bat World Sanctuary in Weatherford, Texas with around 20 other senior citizens.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Where the elk go during Wyoming winters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News