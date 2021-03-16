Watch Now: Giraffe calf Kendi makes Indianapolis Zoo debut

A four-month-old giraffe calf named Kendi made his public debut last week at the Indianapolis Zoo in Indiana.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A four-month-old giraffe calf named Kendi made his public debut last week at the Indianapolis Zoo in Indiana.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Cedar Falls woman has been arrested after police found pounds of marijuana at her home.
WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two teens and requesting sexual videos and pictures from them.
WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating a Monday shooting where a man was shot inside his own home.
Madison Smith, 14, was last seen in Waterloo on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. in the area of West Ninth and South streets.
The resident told police two men entered his house and threatened him with a handgun.
A Waterloo woman has been sentenced to prison for stealing from the Black Hawk and Bremer county soil and water conservation districts while she was an administrative aide for both agencies.
FAIRBANK – Two months after a judge found him not guilty by reason of insanity in the execution-style slaying of his adult son, Daniel Niebuhr…
Two Waterloo teens who were reported missing last week are safe, according to Waterloo police.
"This is unbelievably the least amount of discussion there's ever been on the budget," City Council member Pat Morrissey said.
Waterloo’s current police chief is a finalist for another police chief gig.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.