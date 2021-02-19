Watch Now: Aerial footage shows snow in hard-hit state Texas

A blanket of snow covers the town of Lewisville, Texas, the state hardest hit by the cold snap sweeping the United States for several days.
A Waterloo man has been arrested following an early morning chase that ended with a crash in Cedar Falls.
"Faith was the foundation of her life," her daughter Sharon Laird said.
Scott was reportedly entering employee-only areas at the Kwik Star at 1214 Franklin St. around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly held a revolver to a woman’s head early Monday.
WATERLOO — Social workers will ride with Waterloo police officers under a new partnership to address local mental health needs, officials anno…
The letter from August paints the picture that several of the commission's attempts at trying to engage with the community on highly-charged racial issues were stymied and "derailed" by city staff.
WATERLOO – One of two men found with an AK-47 and handguns outside a Waterloo bar in 2020 has been sentenced to prison.
Waverly firefighters were called to the scene at the Fourth Street Plaza strip mall around 9 a.m.
A computer consultant said Black Hawk County's aging broadband infrastructure could contribute to slower internet speeds.
ARMSTRONG — The mayor, police chief and current and former city clerk of a small Iowa town have been charged with a string of felonies and mis…
