WAVERLY -- Seven Wartburg College students will be featured at the final Bach's Lunch organ recital series of the season on Friday.
The free concert will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Wartburg Chapel. It will be preceded by a noon lunch and conversation with the students in the Chapel Commons.
Those performing are: Josie Hemasath, Waterloo senior; Weston Helgerson, Elkador senior; Selma Kleinsmith, Solon sophomore; Reagan Rose, Marion sophomore; Gwen McQuaig, a junior from Wenatchee, Wash.; Aubrey Vitense, a Tipton junior; and Alexis Klug, a Cedar Falls junior.
Bach's Lunch attendees are invited to bring a lunch.
