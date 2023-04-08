WAVERLY -- Wartburg College student media members were honored at the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Upper Midwest Chapter's 2023 Student Production Awards ceremony in Minneapolis.

Knight Vision's "Fall Sports Special," hosted by senior Joshua Hamlyn, received a Crystal Pillar for outstanding achievement in the College Sports Program category. Hamlyn accepted the award on behalf of the team of more than a dozen students who helped develop, produce and broadcast the show in December.

The 30-minute program highlighted Wartburg's multiple athletic achievements during fall 2022. The full broadcast is available at https://vimeo.com/781670906. Professors Tony Moton and Ron Johnson were advisers on the special production.

Senior Henry Hahn received the 2023 College AV All-Star from the Upper Midwest Emmy Foundation. The award recognizes students who are "an incredible technical asset to the overall success of their school's student video media program." Hahn, who is in his second year as a student leader, stepped up last fall when the Knight Vision staff engineer was hospitalized.

He worked with faculty in support of multicamera livestreaming operations and served as the engineer and camera operator in Las Vegas for Wartburg's annual Desert Duals wrestling event.

Hahn also coordinates weekly training meetings and has developed two short film projects for future festival submissions.

Two documentaries, "Monsters Among Us" and "Scoundrel or Scapegoat," both produced by students in the college's 2022 Capstone class, were nominated in the Non-Fiction category. The broadcast for the Wartburg vs. Simpson football game was nominated in the Live Sporting Event/Game category.

The student production awards honor college and high school student TV and media productions from Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.