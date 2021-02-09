Want to get the COVID-19 vaccine? Sign up for notifications from Black Hawk County health officials

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County residents can get notified when COVID-19 vaccines become available, health department director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said Tuesday.

The health department recently launched an online notification system at www.blackhawkcovid19.com/vaccines. Residents can subscribe for updates via email or text message. Businesses can access a vaccine registration form online at www.blackhawkcovid19.com/vaccines/business-registration if they have staff members in priority groups who want to get vaccinated.

Nearly 3,400 people were fully vaccinated in Black Hawk County as of Tuesday, according to local data. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses a few weeks apart.

The county got 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Friday, Egbuonye said. The vaccines will continue to be given to essential workers and people 65 or older, which are groups outlined in the state's recommended priority group.