Want to get the COVID-19 vaccine? Sign up for notifications from Black Hawk County health officials

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County residents can get notified when COVID-19 vaccines become available, health department director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said Tuesday.
The health department recently launched an online notification system at www.blackhawkcovid19.com/vaccines. Residents can subscribe for updates via email or text message. Businesses can access a vaccine registration form online at www.blackhawkcovid19.com/vaccines/business-registration if they have staff members in priority groups who want to get vaccinated.
Nearly 3,400 people were fully vaccinated in Black Hawk County as of Tuesday, according to local data. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses a few weeks apart.
The county got 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Friday, Egbuonye said. The vaccines will continue to be given to essential workers and people 65 or older, which are groups outlined in the state's recommended priority group.
Egbuonye said she expects the 1,950 additional Pfizer doses each week through February. She said state officials told her that allocation to Black Hawk County could decrease if vaccines are not given quickly enough to meet state thresholds. The state wants 80% of vaccines allocated to be given to people in a timely manner, Egbuonye said.
She said she asked health care systems — including MercyOne, UnityPoint and Peoples Community Health Clinic — to give vaccines as fast as possible.
Teachers are among the next workers to be prioritized in Black Hawk County, Egbuonye said. They fall into the first tier of the state's recommended priority group, which also includes first responders and childcare workers.
People are getting vaccinated through their health care systems with notifications via text, email, phone and online patient portals. Others are getting vaccinated at local pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS. Residents without primary health care providers can call the health department at (319) 292-2360 to indicate interest in getting vaccinated, Egbuonye said.
Others in the state's current priority group include food, agriculture and manufacturing workers, people with disabilities in home settings, home care staff, people in congregate settings like homeless shelters, government officials with business at the State Capitol, inspectors, corrections officers and inmates.