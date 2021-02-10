VA health care is added option for Waterloo-area veterans to get COVID-19 vaccine

People who have risk factors for COVID-19 are among the first the VA will vaccinate, Clark said. That includes people undergoing hemodialysis, chemotherapy or experiencing homelessness, he said.

The VA is offering vaccines to people who are enrolled in its caregiver support program, Clark said, which is for legal representatives of veterans who care for their health and well-being.

Outpatient clinics like the one in Waterloo get small shipments of 10 vaccine doses at a time, Clark said. The Iowa City clinic gets more doses to give veterans during weekend appointments — including 900 doses that will be given this upcoming weekend, Clark said.

He said the VA hopes to take weekend vaccination events "on the road" to other cities when vaccine supply increases. Before that happens, the VA will coordinate transportation for veterans who want to travel to Iowa City for vaccines, Clark said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The VA is taking really good care of the patients that have shown up, and that includes me," Clark said, himself a veteran and vaccine clinic volunteer.