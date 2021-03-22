UPDATE WITH NAME: Waterloo nightclub shooting leaves 60-year-old man wounded

WATERLOO — A weekend shooting at a Waterloo nightclub left a 60-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left leg, according to police records.

The shooting happened at Club Legacy, 120 Sumner St., shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. Police said the Oliver Washington was treated by Waterloo Fire Rescue paramedics for his non-life-threatening injury. His relationship to the shooter is unknown, police said, and no one was arrested as of Sunday morning.

Police were in the area when they heard several gunshots, records show. Officers said they found several shell casings in the parking lot.

No witnesses came forward with information, police said.

