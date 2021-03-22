 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE WITH NAME: Waterloo nightclub shooting leaves 60-year-old man wounded
1 comment
top story

UPDATE WITH NAME: Waterloo nightclub shooting leaves 60-year-old man wounded

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — A weekend shooting at a Waterloo nightclub left a 60-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left leg, according to police records.

The shooting happened at Club Legacy, 120 Sumner St., shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. Police said the Oliver Washington was treated by Waterloo Fire Rescue paramedics for his non-life-threatening injury. His relationship to the shooter is unknown, police said, and no one was arrested as of Sunday morning.

Get a 6-month digital subscription for $19.99

Police were in the area when they heard several gunshots, records show. Officers said they found several shell casings in the parking lot.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No witnesses came forward with information, police said.

JOIN THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Become a member
clip art squad cars
1 comment
0
3
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News