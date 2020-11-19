UPDATE: Tyson suspends Waterloo plant managers after virus betting allegation

In its statement, Tyson said the lawsuit’s allegations do not represent the values of the company.

“We are extremely upset about the accusations involving some of the leadership at our Waterloo plant,” the statement said. “We expect every team member at Tyson Foods to operate with the utmost integrity and care in everything we do.”

The 45-year-old Tyson worker said he thinks the company needs to shut down the Waterloo plant to clean and handle the allegations. He said the company should pay people during the pause in operations.

“I don’t like the fact that they keep things covered up and stuff,” he said. “At the end of the day, if somebody has the virus or has COVID, they shouldn’t be told to not get tested. They should be told to get tested and come back when everything is done.”

A 21-year-old Tyson worker, who recently started the job, asked to remain anonymous. He said a few people in his hiring class tested positive for COVID-19. He said supervisors tell people with the virus to leave work, along with others who were near them. They are advised to quarantine for 10 days, he said.

“But I don’t know how that actually works,” the worker said. “Hopefully I don’t get it, though.”