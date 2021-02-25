UPDATE: Three people detained for guns stolen in Elk Run home invasion

ELK RUN HEIGHTS – Three people have been arrested in connection with numerous guns stolen in a home invasion robbery in Elk Run Heights.

Evansdale police arrested Daymion Eugene Ohrt, 20, of 919 Wellington St., Waterloo, for first-degree robbery and conspiracy.

Officers with Waterloo Police Departments Violent Crime Apprehension Team arrested Davon Marcell Oliver, 21, of 115 Irving St., Waterloo, on Thursday for eight counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

They are currently being held without bond at the Black Hawk County Jail in Waterloo.

A 14-year-old girl was also detained on charges of fourth-degree theft, carrying weapons and trafficking stolen weapons, police said.

Court records allege Ohrt planned a robbery to steal firearms from a relative’s home at 228 Marie Ave. Three people forced their way in to the house around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and forced a resident at gunpoint to open a gun safe. The assailants fled with firearms and two cell phones.

The cell phones were found a short distance away from the home.

Investigators received information about the crime and executed two search warrants early Thursday.