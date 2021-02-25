UPDATE: Three people detained for guns stolen in Elk Run home invasion

ELK RUN HEIGHTS – Three people have been arrested in connection with numerous guns stolen in a home invasion robbery in Elk Run Heights.
Evansdale police arrested Daymion Eugene Ohrt, 20, of 919 Wellington St., Waterloo, for first-degree robbery and conspiracy.
Officers with Waterloo Police Departments Violent Crime Apprehension Team arrested Davon Marcell Oliver, 21, of 115 Irving St., Waterloo, on Thursday for eight counts of felon in possession of a firearm.
They are currently being held without bond at the Black Hawk County Jail in Waterloo.
A 14-year-old girl was also detained on charges of fourth-degree theft, carrying weapons and trafficking stolen weapons, police said.
Court records allege Ohrt planned a robbery to steal firearms from a relative’s home at 228 Marie Ave. Three people forced their way in to the house around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and forced a resident at gunpoint to open a gun safe. The assailants fled with firearms and two cell phones.
The cell phones were found a short distance away from the home.
Investigators received information about the crime and executed two search warrants early Thursday.
According to court records, officers detained Oliver while searching 6111 Stardust Drive around 1:15 a.m. Thursday. They found seven guns that were stolen during the Elk Run Heights home robbery.
Authorities allege Oliver had a Freedom Ordnance 9mm AR-style pistol, a 9mm Taurus pistol, a 9mm SCCY handgun, a 5.56 mm Springfield Armory AR-15, a 12-gauge Panzer Arms shotgun, .22-cal. GSG pistol, a 5.56 mm DPMS AR-15, and a .22-cal. Smith and Wesson AR-15-style rifle. The Taurus pistol wasn't stolen in the robbery.
The investigation into the robbery continues.
Oliver is prohibited from possessing firearms because of felony criminal mischief conviction for a string of vehicle burglaries in 2016.
Two weeks ago, Ohrt was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to weapons charges for a .40-caliber handgun found in a Cheez It snack box during a September 2020 traffic stop in Cedar Falls, according to court records.