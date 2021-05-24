UPDATE: Police investigate Sunday night gunfire in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating a string of back-to-back shootings overnight that damaged vehicles and a home.

No injuries were reported, and no direct arrests have been made as of Monday morning, according to authorities.

Officers were sent to the 1000 block of Logan Avenue around 10:49 p.m. Sunday for a report of gunfire. Police found three vehicles were struck by bullets, and authorities found spent shell casings in the area.

One of the vehicles that had been hit by gunfire apparently crashed when the driver sped away to avoid the shooting, according to court records.

Officers found a wrecked Toyota Yaris with bullet holes. No one was inside, and police found a pair of sandals on the driver’s side floor board. The vehicle had been reported stolen, according to court records

The driver, 18-year-old Melvin Saye Dahn, of Waterloo, was found barefoot and hiding under the porch of a Cutler Street home and arrested for second-degree theft.

While they were investigating that Logan Avenue attack, neighbors called at about 10:56 p.m. to report gunshots about two miles away in the area of Rhey and Fowler streets. One house was struck by gunfire, according to police.