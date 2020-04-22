UPDATE: Electrical outage in Waterloo is over

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- The major portion of the outage is over, according MidAmerican Energy's website. As of 10:20 a.m., only 17 customers were without power.

Earlier report

WATERLOO – More than 1,000 homes and businesses were without power Wednesday morning.

Officials at MidAmerican Energy said the electrical outage started around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, and about 1,369 customers in the Waterloo area were without the service.

Service could be back up as early at 10:15 a.m., according to the power company’s website.

Chocolate bunny trivia

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.