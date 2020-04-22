UPDATE: Electrical outage in Waterloo is over

WATERLOO -- The major portion of the outage is over, according MidAmerican Energy's website. As of 10:20 a.m., only 17 customers were without power.
Earlier report
WATERLOO – More than 1,000 homes and businesses were without power Wednesday morning.
Officials at MidAmerican Energy said the electrical outage started around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, and about 1,369 customers in the Waterloo area were without the service.
Service could be back up as early at 10:15 a.m., according to the power company’s website.
