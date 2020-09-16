University of Iowa students to complete projects in Waterloo

A University of Iowa program will help Waterloo make progress on 17 projects during the 2020-21 academic year, including three that are focused on the city’s Church Row neighborhood.
The program is called Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities. In its 11th year, it partners with communities to work on issues related to equity, environment, culture and economics, according to a news release. Waterloo and Manchester were selected as this year’s partners.
One project focusing on the Church Row neighborhood plans to develop recommendations to address housing issues in the area, including irresponsible landlords and houses in bad condition. The neighborhood is located near downtown Waterloo, west of U.S. Highway 218 and generally bordered by U.S. Highway 63, West Sixth Street and Kimball Avenue.
Other graduate students will study the walkability and accessibility of the neighborhood. The project will evaluate residents’ abilities to get to work, public transportation, parks and more.
The Church Row Neighborhood will be featured in a documentary by cinema arts students for another project. Resident interviews, artifacts and other footage will be included, according to the project description.
Other citywide projects include a downtown parking study, a cost-and-benefit analysis of city rehabilitation projects, a law enforcement study about response to mental health cases, as well as an evaluation of the city’s “ban the box” initiative. The initiative prohibits many employers from asking about applicants’ criminal histories until the end of their hiring processes.
More than 100 University of Iowa faculty, staff, and students will contribute to the projects. Graduate and undergraduate students from different areas of study will complete more than 10,000 hours of work for Waterloo.
Mayor Quentin Hart said the project will provide value to the community.
“We gain the expertise of the faculty and the fresh perspectives of the students while engaging our citizens in plans and projects to further improve the quality of life for everyone in the community,” Hart said in a news release. “These projects will have impact well into the future.”
Travis Kraus, IISC director and associate professor, said the city’s recent accomplishments showcase its strong leaders and residents.
“Waterloo has also proposed many challenging and meaningful project collaborations, which will provide our students with the kind of invaluable learning experiences we look for in these partnerships,” Kraus said in a news release.
The students are visiting Waterloo safely or using video platforms for projects, the release said.
The remaining projects are as follows: Policy research for housing obstacles; a history of local participation in the civil rights movement; the installation of a public art piece; a library marketing campaign; a haunted buildings documentary; a designed replacement for a Prairie Trail pedestrian bridge; a development plan for the area near the former Edison Elementary building; a storm water management system design; a dynamic neighborhood mapping system; and an analysis of risk factors for emergency management.
