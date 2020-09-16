University of Iowa students to complete projects in Waterloo

More than 100 University of Iowa faculty, staff, and students will contribute to the projects. Graduate and undergraduate students from different areas of study will complete more than 10,000 hours of work for Waterloo.

Mayor Quentin Hart said the project will provide value to the community.

“We gain the expertise of the faculty and the fresh perspectives of the students while engaging our citizens in plans and projects to further improve the quality of life for everyone in the community,” Hart said in a news release. “These projects will have impact well into the future.”

Travis Kraus, IISC director and associate professor, said the city’s recent accomplishments showcase its strong leaders and residents.

“Waterloo has also proposed many challenging and meaningful project collaborations, which will provide our students with the kind of invaluable learning experiences we look for in these partnerships,” Kraus said in a news release.

The students are visiting Waterloo safely or using video platforms for projects, the release said.