University Avenue corridor in Waterloo could see new $13.7M economic development district

The city would spend $7.7 million to acquire sites for redevelopment — including vacant or underused buildings — and for demolition and engineering fees, according to estimates.

The new TIF project would also cost $3.4 million in road work, including acquisition, construction and engineering fees. Another $2 million would be spent on infrastructure, appraisal and engineering costs.

Engineering fees for flood mapping would cost an added $400,000. An acquisition of right-of-way from the state would cost $200,000.

The proposed University Avenue TIF district would extend along parts of the southern edge of U.S. Highway 218, according to a map. It would include parts of Fletcher Avenue, Falls Avenue, Ansborough Avenue, Greenhill Road and Black Hawk Road, among others.

The University Avenue TIF district would offer rebates to developers for up to 10 or 20 years depending on the project size, according to documents. The rebate money can be used by developers to pay private debt to finance new construction or to pay for improvements.

Taxable values of properties in the district would need to increase by at least 10%, according to the city. The properties also must increase the annual tax by at least $500.