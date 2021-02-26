University Avenue corridor in Waterloo could see new $13.7M economic development district

WATERLOO — A new tax-increment financing district along the University Avenue corridor could be approved Monday by Waterloo City Council.
The new district would add to the city’s existing eight TIF districts, which offer unique incentives meant to spur economic development. This can include tax rebates, free land and subsidies, depending on the area. In a proposal sent to City Council members, City Planner Aric Schroeder said the new TIF district would “capitalize” on road reconstruction in the area.
The reconstruction project, which was slated to cost $40 million, focused on three miles of roadway between Cedar Falls and U.S. 63 near downtown Waterloo. The project includes other features like an added roundabout intersection at Fletcher Avenue, a new trail and sidewalk and decorative touches.
Total cost for the University Avenue TIF project would be $13.7 million, according to city projections. This includes $11.1 million to come from city funding, like general obligation bonds, which are paid back through property taxes. Another $1.4 million is expected to come from federal, state and other sources. The remaining $1.2 million should be funded from private sources.
The city would spend $7.7 million to acquire sites for redevelopment — including vacant or underused buildings — and for demolition and engineering fees, according to estimates.
The new TIF project would also cost $3.4 million in road work, including acquisition, construction and engineering fees. Another $2 million would be spent on infrastructure, appraisal and engineering costs.
Engineering fees for flood mapping would cost an added $400,000. An acquisition of right-of-way from the state would cost $200,000.
The proposed University Avenue TIF district would extend along parts of the southern edge of U.S. Highway 218, according to a map. It would include parts of Fletcher Avenue, Falls Avenue, Ansborough Avenue, Greenhill Road and Black Hawk Road, among others.
The University Avenue TIF district would offer rebates to developers for up to 10 or 20 years depending on the project size, according to documents. The rebate money can be used by developers to pay private debt to finance new construction or to pay for improvements.
Taxable values of properties in the district would need to increase by at least 10%, according to the city. The properties also must increase the annual tax by at least $500.
One goal of the new TIF district is to encourage infill development of vacant or underdeveloped lots, according to city documents. Another goal is to develop land at the University Avenue and Greenhill Road intersection.
The city hopes to redevelop strip malls and larger buildings in the area. This includes former buildings that once housed Kmart, Hobby Lobby, Hy-Vee, JoAnn Fabrics and Papa John’s, city documents show.
A continued evaluation of roads and traffic patterns is planned for the area. Flood plain mapping and draining improvements will be additional considerations in the proposed TIF district.
People who want to virtually attend or comment at Monday’s City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. can register online or contact the City Clerk’s office.