WATERLOO – The UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital Wound and Hyperbaric Center has earned top awards from Healogics, including West Division Center of the Year, for its performance in 2022.

In addition to being the Center of the Year, the wound center was named a Center of Distinction for the 11th straight year and was recognized with the President’s Circle Award.

The honors are the result of superb numbers from 2022. The center achieved high marks in the categories such as Comprehensive Healing Rate (83%), Patient Satisfaction (96%) and Median Days to Heal (24).

“What we do at the wound center is love and care for our patients as if they’re our family, which in so many ways they are,” said Mandy Vervaecke, ARNP. “We know their children, their pets, their joys and sorrows. We do our very best every day for our patients. We don’t do what we do for the awards. Our true award is when our patients heal. It’s a gift to be able to do what we love every time we come to work.”

“It’s an honor to have the chance to work with such amazing people every single day,” said Holly Munger, program director at the center. “Our clinical outcomes are amazing, but I’m most proud to say our patient satisfaction rate is 96%, which says everything you need to know about the phenomenal people who work here.”

As a member of the Healogics network of 600 centers, the Allen Wound and Hyperbaric Center offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic, pressure, venous, arterial and other chronic ulcers as well ostomy care and education.

