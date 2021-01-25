Tyson workers in Waterloo could get protections from upcoming proposals to Iowa Legislature

Charlie Wishman, president of the Iowa Federation of Labor, said Tyson made “record profits” during the pandemic.

“Nobody was ever in danger of not getting their pork chops,” Wishman said. “That was made up by the industry to keep people working in unsafe conditions.”

Wishman joined others in asserting that Iowa OSHA needs “very, very serious reform.”

“When you’re being ignored by management, when you’re being ignored by all branches of government, and not only that — they’re actively doing things like passing liability bills — your only recourse is to go to OSHA,” Wishman said.

Iowa OSHA is facing a federal complaint filed by the state’s American Civil Liberties Union and other organizations. The complaint says OSHA did not do enough workplace inspections, does not employ enough inspectors and provides too little information to workers who file complaints.

Community organizer Alejandro Ortiz said Tyson executives should have better prepared for COVID-19 spreading in its facilities.