UPDATE: Tyson president, CEO brief Waterloo plant workers on lawsuit allegations

"But I don't know how that actually works," the worker said. "Hopefully I don't get it, though."

Another Tyson worker, the 59-year-old woman, said the company's statements about improved safety measures is "just a big lie" and called executives "phony." She said there is no social distancing, and she sees people without masks. The woman got COVID-19 in April and knew two others in her department who tested positive.

"I heard it was bad — It was coming back bad," she said. "They try not to talk too loud because they know I’ll run my mouth."

The woman said Thursday's meeting with Tyson executives was held outside with little social distancing. She said executives said they would answer questions, but never let employees ask any.

"I go, 'See — this is the social distancing that’s in the building.' We don’t have it now? We’ll all have it now with all of us crowding around," she said. "You know there’s going to be somebody sick in the crowd."

Samuel Overton, 22, works at the Tyson plant and said he had COVID-19. Sometimes he feels like he still has symptoms, he said.