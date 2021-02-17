Tyson offers pay to Waterloo workers who get COVID-19 vaccine from outside source

WATERLOO — Tyson workers in Waterloo could get up to four hours of regular pay for getting the COVID-19 vaccine, the company announced Wednesday.

Tyson is offering COVID-19 vaccines to workers at its own vaccine clinics with Matrix Medical Network, the company announced in January. Workers have the option of instead getting vaccinated through an external source, such as their health care providers or pharmacies. Tyson officials called the pay incentive a way to further encourage workers to get vaccinated.

Members of the Waterloo plant's health service staff already got vaccinated, the company said. It said the rest of its workers will be offered vaccines when they become available.

Tyson employees who are vaccinated on site — before or after their shifts — will have the time added to their worked hours, the company said. Employees vaccinated by outside sources will need to show valid vaccination cards to be paid for four hours of time.