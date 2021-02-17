Tyson offers pay to Waterloo workers who get COVID-19 vaccine from outside source

WATERLOO — Tyson workers in Waterloo could get up to four hours of regular pay for getting the COVID-19 vaccine, the company announced Wednesday.
Tyson is offering COVID-19 vaccines to workers at its own vaccine clinics with Matrix Medical Network, the company announced in January. Workers have the option of instead getting vaccinated through an external source, such as their health care providers or pharmacies. Tyson officials called the pay incentive a way to further encourage workers to get vaccinated.
Members of the Waterloo plant's health service staff already got vaccinated, the company said. It said the rest of its workers will be offered vaccines when they become available.
Tyson employees who are vaccinated on site — before or after their shifts — will have the time added to their worked hours, the company said. Employees vaccinated by outside sources will need to show valid vaccination cards to be paid for four hours of time.
"We’re ready to vaccinate more of our people, especially through the free, on-site vaccination program we’ve developed, however, vaccine availability continues to vary by state," said Johanna Söderström, Tyson executive vice president and chief human resources officer.
Workers are not required to get the vaccine, Tyson said. The company said it will highly encourage vaccination against COVID-19.
Waterloo Tyson workers fall into the state and county's current priority group. The Black Hawk County Health Department plans to vaccinate them in the second tier of the group, after first responders, K-12 teachers and child care workers. The county began vaccinating teachers in the past week.
The company said hundreds of its U.S. workers were already vaccinated, primarily those who work in health services or are 65 or older. It said it expects 1,000 more of its workers in Illinois, Missouri and Virginia to get the COVID-19 vaccine this week.
The Tyson plant in Waterloo was the site of more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases and some deaths from the virus. The company temporarily shut down its plant in the spring after facing pressure from local officials. Tyson said it implemented additional safety measures to protect workers, including temperature scanners, work station dividers, COVID-19 testing and an expanded medical staff.