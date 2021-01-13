Tyson Foods to offer COVID-19 vaccines to Waterloo workers at mobile health clinics

WATERLOO — Tyson Foods will offer its Waterloo workers COVID-19 vaccines at mobile health clinics "at the earliest opportunity," the company announced in a Wednesday news release.
Meatpacking workers at Tyson are among the first in Iowa expected to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to state guidance released Tuesday. The guidance says vaccine doses will go to food and manufacturing workers who are in congregate settings "that do not allow for social distancing," including meatpacking workers.
Black Hawk County doesn't have enough doses to begin offering vaccines to meatpacking workers and others in the state's next priority group, said health department director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye. The county is waiting on enough doses to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to the first priority group, which mainly includes health care workers and long-term care residents.
Tyson said it is partnering with clinical services company Matrix Medical Network to eventually set up vaccine clinics. The partnership will include communication about the vaccine, administration and counseling services throughout the year, the news release said.
Educational materials about the vaccine and process for getting vaccinated will be given to workers in multiple languages, Tyson said. This will include information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Providing vaccine education and accessibility is a critical part of our ongoing commitment to put the health and safety of our team members first,” Tyson CEO and president Dean Banks said in the release.
Tyson said it "is committed to a long-term strategy that ensures any team member who wants a vaccine will receive one." It said it will "strongly encourage" workers to get vaccinated.
Daniel Castillo, chief medical officer for Matrix Medical Network, said COVID-19 vaccines will be "the next step in a comprehensive approach to fighting COVID-19 and establishing new ways of maintaining workplace health safety for the future."
The Tyson plant in Waterloo saw more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 among its nearly 2,800 workers. The company temporarily closed the plant in the spring after pressure from public health and government officials. The plant is linked to at least six worker deaths from COVID-19.
Tyson said Wednesday it invested more than $540 million to institute protective measures at its U.S. facilities. This includes walk-through temperature scanners, workstation dividers, social distance monitors, COVID-19 testing and additional worker pay and benefits, the company said. Tyson said it "is also proactively testing workers who have no symptoms."
"Tyson Foods is using testing as a tool and estimates more than half of its workforce has been tested for COVID- 19," Tyson said in the release. "The company is currently testing thousands of workers per week as part of its industry-leading monitoring strategy."
The company said it hired a chief medical officer and 200 nurses and administrative staff in the past year. It said these employees screen workers for symptoms, administer COVID-19 tests and track positive cases.
Mark Lauritsen, vice president of United Food and Commercial Workers International, said in the release that the union will "work with industry leaders like Tyson in a unified effort to expedite vaccinations for workers who are essential to keeping our communities strong at this critical point in the pandemic."
"Tyson workers are bravely serving on the frontlines so that millions of families can put food on the table during this crisis," Lauritsen said in the release. "Protecting these essential workers is vital to keeping our nation’s food supply secure as the pandemic worsens, and this new Tyson partnership is a critical step toward achieving that."
Some local workers, unionists and community advocates said the UFCW local union did not do enough to protect workers during the pandemic. The international union said it criticized the reopening of meatpacking plants, called on Tyson to change its attendance policies during COVID-19 and implement safety measures. The local Tyson union, UFCW Local 431, sent a letter to Waterloo officials saying it "took significant actions" to protect workers.