Tyson Foods to offer COVID-19 vaccines to Waterloo workers at mobile health clinics

Educational materials about the vaccine and process for getting vaccinated will be given to workers in multiple languages, Tyson said. This will include information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Providing vaccine education and accessibility is a critical part of our ongoing commitment to put the health and safety of our team members first,” Tyson CEO and president Dean Banks said in the release.

Tyson said it "is committed to a long-term strategy that ensures any team member who wants a vaccine will receive one." It said it will "strongly encourage" workers to get vaccinated.

Daniel Castillo, chief medical officer for Matrix Medical Network, said COVID-19 vaccines will be "the next step in a comprehensive approach to fighting COVID-19 and establishing new ways of maintaining workplace health safety for the future."

