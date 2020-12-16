Tyson fires seven managers after investigation into COVID-19 betting claims at Waterloo plant

WATERLOO — Tyson fired seven of its managers after an independent investigation examined allegations that involved Waterloo managers betting on how many workers would get COVID-19, the company announced Wednesday.

Tyson president and CEO Dean Banks said the company took action based on the investigation's findings. Company spokesperson Gary Mickelson said the investigation "found sufficient evidence" the managers were involved in the betting allegations. The company did not release names or specific positions of the people who were fired.

Banks met with Waterloo workers Wednesday afternoon to express his commitment to them, according to a news release. The company said it plans to add communication channels, bolster collaboration through a working group of local community leaders and emphasize its core values. Mickelson said the company is working on next steps to implement the initiatives.