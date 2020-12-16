Tyson fires seven managers after investigation into COVID-19 betting claims at Waterloo plant

WATERLOO — Tyson fired seven of its managers after an independent investigation examined allegations that involved Waterloo managers betting on how many workers would get COVID-19, the company announced Wednesday.
Tyson president and CEO Dean Banks said the company took action based on the investigation's findings. Company spokesperson Gary Mickelson said the investigation "found sufficient evidence" the managers were involved in the betting allegations. The company did not release names or specific positions of the people who were fired.
Banks met with Waterloo workers Wednesday afternoon to express his commitment to them, according to a news release. The company said it plans to add communication channels, bolster collaboration through a working group of local community leaders and emphasize its core values. Mickelson said the company is working on next steps to implement the initiatives.
"We value our people and expect everyone on the team, especially our leaders, to operate with integrity and care in everything we do,” Banks said in the release. "The behaviors exhibited by these individuals do not represent the Tyson core values, which is why we took immediate and appropriate action to get to the truth."
Banks said he expects managers to treat workers with "the highest levels of respect and integrity."
Tyson hired law firm Covington & Burling LLP to do the independent investigation, which was led by former Attorney General Eric Holder.
The betting allegations were included in a lawsuit filed by four Tyson plant workers who died from COVID-19. The lawsuit said plant manager Tom Hart oversaw a cash-buy-in, winner-take-all betting pool that allowed supervisors and managers to wager on how many workers would get COVID-19.
Tyson announced in November that it suspended without pay at least two high-level managers named in the lawsuit. The other manager named was John Casey, who allegedly called COVID-19 the “glorified flu” and told workers “it’s not a big deal” and “everyone is going to get it.”
Mickelson said other experienced managers temporarily took the place of terminated employees.
Banks said Tyson will "continue to look for ways to enhance a trusting and respectful workplace."
The Waterloo plant was the site of more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in the spring. The Waterloo facility is Tyson’s largest pork plant in the United States. The facility employs about 2,800 workers who process around 19,500 hogs per day.
Tyson said it implemented safety measures after the outbreak, including temperature checks, workstation dividers and COVID-19 testing.
