Two people hospitalized for injuries in Waterloo crash

Officials said Waterloo resident Jessica Wygle, 29, pulled out of the parking lot in her Jeep Patriot at the North Iowa Juvenile Detention Center, 1440 W. Dunkerton Rd. Wygle did not yield her car and struck a Chevy Impala driven by Dunkerton resident 27-year-old Austin Scribner, according to a news release. The incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday.