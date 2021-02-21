Two people hospitalized for injuries in Waterloo crash

WATERLOO — A crash Sunday afternoon left two Cedar Valley residents hospitalized, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office.
Officials said Waterloo resident Jessica Wygle, 29, pulled out of the parking lot in her Jeep Patriot at the North Iowa Juvenile Detention Center, 1440 W. Dunkerton Rd. Wygle did not yield her car and struck a Chevy Impala driven by Dunkerton resident 27-year-old Austin Scribner, according to a news release. The incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday.
Wygle and a passenger in the vehicle she hit, 23-year-old Cedar Falls resident Stephanie Morrison, were taken to UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo. A news release said Wygle suffered non-life threatening injuries and Morrison suffered minor injuries.
