 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two people hospitalized for injuries in Waterloo crash
0 comments
breaking alert top story

Two people hospitalized for injuries in Waterloo crash

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — A crash Sunday afternoon left two Cedar Valley residents hospitalized, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office.

Clip art crash

Officials said Waterloo resident Jessica Wygle, 29, pulled out of the parking lot in her Jeep Patriot at the North Iowa Juvenile Detention Center, 1440 W. Dunkerton Rd. Wygle did not yield her car and struck a Chevy Impala driven by Dunkerton resident 27-year-old Austin Scribner, according to a news release. The incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday.

Try out our Editor's Special - Full year for just $26

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Wygle and a passenger in the vehicle she hit, 23-year-old Cedar Falls resident Stephanie Morrison, were taken to UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo. A news release said Wygle suffered non-life threatening injuries and Morrison suffered minor injuries.

JOIN THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Become a member

Mugshot Gallery for February 2021

Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for February 2021 for arrests and recent trial updates.

This is not a complete list. An arrest does not imply guilt or a conviction. Click the link below each name for more information on the crime(s) the accused was arrested for. (If the links are no longer accompanying the mugshot, put the name into our search bar at the top for the most recent articles.)

1 of 16
0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories February 21 P

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News