Truck hits deer, catches fire Saturday on U.S. Highway 20

WATERLOO — A truck caught on fire after hitting a deer on eastbound U.S. Highway 20 around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according to officials.

The incident happened at mile marker 231. Dispatchers said officials are working to clean up debris on the road. Police are diverting traffic to Iowa Highway 21, a Waterloo Police official said. Police and fire officials responded to the incident.

Waterloo Fire officials said they do not believe anyone was injured. Waterloo Police did not immediately provide additional information.

