 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Traffic ordinances to be proposed at Waterloo City Council meeting
0 comments
breaking alert top story

Traffic ordinances to be proposed at Waterloo City Council meeting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
032814bp-camping-world-rv-1

Recreational vehicles, like this one at Camping World in Cedar Falls, come in all shapes and sizes for a variety of uses.

 BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer

WATERLOO — The City Council will consider traffic ordinances Monday, including one that would clarify the amount of time visitors can park recreational vehicles at Waterloo houses.

The existing ordinance permits up to three recreational vehicles, such as RVs and travel trailers, to be parked on one- or two-family residential properties, according to the document.

The new part of the ordinance specifies that visitors can park their recreational vehicles at Waterloo houses for up to 30 days each calendar year.

Council members will consider prohibiting parking on both sides of the 400 block of Janney Avenue from 5-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, according to another proposed ordinance.

Hagerman Baptist Church hosts youth activities Wednesday nights, and said parking on Janney Avenue prevents kids from being able to safely see whether they can cross the street to the church from the parking lot.

The city will consider putting an updated version of the city’s traffic code on file at the City Clerk’s Office.

Council members plan to also consider a contract for a sidewalk repair assessment program and award a bid for an irrigation system at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course, according to the agenda.

To comment on the agenda items or receive login information to attend Monday’s meeting virtually, residents can email the City Clerk’s Office. People can attend Monday’s meeting in person at City Hall beginning at 5:30 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Mask mandate in Black Hawk County fails to pass
News

Mask mandate in Black Hawk County fails to pass

  • Updated

The decision came after words of support for the mandate from University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook, health department officials, health board members, local professors, pastors and other community members.

Watch Now: Related Video

See how police spotted a missing boy at night from a helicopter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News