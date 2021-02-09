Town hall to share funding assistance available to Waterloo residents during COVID-19

WATERLOO — Waterloo residents can learn Wednesday how to get funding assistance during COVID-19.

The city and social service providers are hosting a virtual event Wednesday at 4 p.m. to talk about CARES Act money available to residents. The funds can be used for rental and mortgage assistance, utility assistance, legal advice for housing issues, food, temporary shelter and childcare, according to a news release.

The eight participating organizations will outline the assistance they offer, basic qualifications, eligible requests, application processes and contact information, the news release said. The organizations include Operation Threshold, Iowa Legal Aid and Northeast Iowa Food Bank, among others.

People can register to watch the virtual event via Zoom on the city's website. Residents who have trouble accessing the event can call 319-291-4429 or email Anita.Merfeld@waterloo-ia.org.

