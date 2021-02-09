 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Town hall to share funding assistance available to Waterloo residents during COVID-19
0 comments
top story

Town hall to share funding assistance available to Waterloo residents during COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Waterloo residents can learn Wednesday how to get funding assistance during COVID-19.

The city and social service providers are hosting a virtual event Wednesday at 4 p.m. to talk about CARES Act money available to residents. The funds can be used for rental and mortgage assistance, utility assistance, legal advice for housing issues, food, temporary shelter and childcare, according to a news release.

Quentin Hart mug NEW

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart will host Wednesday's event with Waterloo Community Development, the city announced.

The eight participating organizations will outline the assistance they offer, basic qualifications, eligible requests, application processes and contact information, the news release said. The organizations include Operation Threshold, Iowa Legal Aid and Northeast Iowa Food Bank, among others.

Try out our Editor's Special - Full year for just $26

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

People can register to watch the virtual event via Zoom on the city's website. Residents who have trouble accessing the event can call 319-291-4429 or email Anita.Merfeld@waterloo-ia.org.

JOIN THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Become a member
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US safety panel: pilot error likely in Bryant crash

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News