The Lunar New Year in COVID, the extremely tight Olympic bubble, and "living with" the virus

64% of the US population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, CDC data reports Sunday
Let's get caught up with today's COVID-19 news for Feb. 7, 2022. A muted Lunar New Year, inside and outside the Olympic bubble
China's capital city returned to work Monday after a weeklong Lunar New Year holiday that was muted by the pandemic — especially for the thousands of people inside the Winter Olympics bubble.
For volunteers and competitors at the Games, there’s no hong bao – red envelopes – with gifts of cash, no lucky tang yuan rice cakes with sesame filling, no dramatically-choreographed lion dance.
Across China, the pandemic has meant a subdued Lunar New Year for the third year in a row.
The "Forbidden City" is... forbidden: Beijing is essentially closed
The premise of this bubble is simple: Keep those who passed multiple tests just to get access to the Olympics in, keep the rest of the world — and, hopefully, COVID-19 — out. It has worked for the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League, Major League Baseball, Grand Slam tennis events, college sports, the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics that took place last summer and so much more.
Everyone inside the bubble is, in theory, virus-free when they get in and figure to have a chance to stay that way if the strict rules are followed. For a few, it hasn’t gone to plan. Their Olympics ended before they could begin after a positive test. For most, it is working.
New Jersey's governor is ending their school mask mandate
New Jersey's governor announced plans Monday to lift the statewide mask requirement in schools a month from now because of the rapid easing of COVID-19's omicron surge, calling the move “a huge step back to normalcy for our kids.”
Individual school districts will be free to continue requiring masks after the state mandate ends March 7, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said.
New Jersey is one of a dozen states with mask mandates in schools, according to the nonpartisan National Academy for State Health Policy. New Jersey’s has been in place since classes resumed in person in September 2020.
Photos: Life in the 'bubble' at the Beijing Olympics
A worker erects barriers outside the Main Media Center at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Jan. 31, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Airline crew are greeted by personnel dressed in protective gear as the plane arrives at the Beijing Capital International Airport ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Jan. 30, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Kiichiro Sato
Workers wearing protective suits at the airport assist guests ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 1, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
Olympic workers in protective gear walk through the Beijing Capital International Airport as they work to assist passengers ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, Jan. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
An immigration officer checks documents at the Beijing Capital International Airport ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 1, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Pavel Golovkin
Members of Team Norway stand for photographs after entering the gate of the Olympic Village ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 1, 2022, in Beijing. (Anthony Wallace/Pool Photo via AP)
Anthony Wallace
An Olympic worker dressed in protective gear checks passport information from the members of the media before being transported to hotels from the Beijing Capital International Airport ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Jan. 30, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Kiichiro Sato
A member of Team Japan arrives at the Olympic Village for the 2022 Winter Olympics, Jan. 30, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Mark Schiefelbein
A woman outside the fenced off closed-loop area for the Olympics takes a picture of the Olympic Green ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 1, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
A worker in protective gear disinfects an Olympic shuttle bus ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Jan. 30, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Security personnel stand on the sidewalk near Wukesong Sports Centre hockey venue ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Jan. 30, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
A worker prepares to administer a COVID-19 test at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 2, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
A woman grabs her lunch delivered to her robotically in the media dining area of the main media center ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 2, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Evening rush hour traffic is seen through the window of an Olympic shuttle bus ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Jan. 25, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Chinese paramilitary police walk in formation on the Olympic Green near the edge of the closed-loop area at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Jan. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Mark Schiefelbein
A guard opens the gate as an Olympic shuttle bus pulls into a hotel walled in by fences ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Jan. 29, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
A medical worker enters a hotel room to take a swab sample for a COVID-19 test head of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 2, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Pavel Golovkin
Two security personnel in protective gear set up metal detectors at the main media center at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Jan. 24, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
A worker wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant at a screening checkpoint for arriving athletes at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 1, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Mark Schiefelbein
Two security personnel are seen through fences outside the main media center at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Jan. 26, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
