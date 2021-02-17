The COVID-19 vaccine is free, but Cedar Valley medical providers might still ask for health insurance cards

WATERLOO — Residents won't have to pay out of pocket for the COVID-19 vaccine, but area health care providers often ask people for their health insurance.

Three of four major health care systems — including MercyOne, UnityPoint and Waverly Health Center — said they ask people to provide their private insurance or Medicare or Medicaid coverage. The systems said they charge insurance agencies for administration fees, which cover the cost of staff doing vaccinations.

But people without health insurance can still get the vaccine for free, the providers said. They will not get billed administration fees.

Health care providers can get reimbursed for administering the vaccine to uninsured people through the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Provider Relief Fund, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"No one can be denied a vaccine if they are unable to pay the vaccine administration fee," the CDC website says.

Heidi Solheim, chief operating officer at Waverly Health Center, said available insurance information must be documented to meet requirements by the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Department of Health and Human Services.