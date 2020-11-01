Terry L. Wood was example of hard work, dedication to family

Terry L. Wood: Dedicated to her familyWATERLOO — A layer of soot covering her face, Terry L. Wood carried a smell that lingered from the John Deere foundry where she once worked.
She was determined to care for her two kids. If they wanted something for Christmas, the single mom worked other jobs to make the money. She eventually moved from the foundry to a tool shed at John Deere, checking out items to workers.
“She basically did it for us,” said her son, Christopher Chris, now 45.
Terry died May 31 from COVID-19 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo. She was 70.
The oldest of her siblings, Terry attended Logan Junior High in Waterloo, where she was a cheerleader. She eventually graduated from East High School in 1968. She was involved in the civil rights movement during her middle and high school years, her children said.
To her own kids, Terry was known as strict but easygoing. She allowed her kids to make their own choices and learn from them.
When Chris was in seventh grade, he remembers stealing hood ornaments from cars, planning to wear them on a chain. Terry told him to call the police and admit his wrongdoing.
He did, and the police did not recommend charges against him.
“I was probably the more mouthy one that was always in trouble,” said Terry’s daughter Bobbie Hackett, now 39. “She was … always backing us if there was an issue, always taking our side if we were honest with her. She always had a listening ear, always gave good advice.”
An impassioned supporter of her family, Terry could always be heard in the stands of her children’s sporting events, cheering them on loudly. Son Chris played football, and daughter Bobbie played volleyball and basketball in high school.
Terry’s cheers continued for her five grandchildren. She volunteered at their schools to read books, attended their award ceremonies and bought them whatever they wanted. She was not the “typical grandma.”
“There was nothing typical about my mom,” Chris said.
A few weeks after Terry died, one of her grandchildren hit a home run in her softball game. Chris instinctively picked up the phone to tell Terry the news.
Terry brought her granddaughters with her on Black Friday shopping adventures, getting her newspaper for deals before Thanksgiving dinner. She would plan the entire night, sleeping in her car, waking up periodically to go into the next store.
She would spend up to 15 hours finding bargains, Chris said, and always picked up a few gifts for the grandchildren. She looked for markdowns at Zales to buy matching jewelry for the women in the family. Christmastime brought stacks of presents from Terry’s shopping hauls.
Hackett talked on the phone with her mom about the TV soap opera “Days of Our Lives.” When she picks up her own glasses, she remembers her mom’s crooked glasses, the ones she planned to get fixed.
Terry gathered with her family to watch Sunday football games, rooting for the New Orleans Saints. She was a big-time jazz and blues fan with a knack for crafting, though she sometimes left projects unfinished. She frequented the penny slots at casinos, feeding the machines against her son’s advice. She loved her dog Nola, a Christmas gift from her son.
She was a member of the Eagles Club and played pool league for AMVETS. She was a woman who loved everyone, Hackett said.
“She would give her last to help anybody,” Chris said.
