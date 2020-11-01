Terry L. Wood was example of hard work, dedication to family

“I was probably the more mouthy one that was always in trouble,” said Terry’s daughter Bobbie Hackett, now 39. “She was … always backing us if there was an issue, always taking our side if we were honest with her. She always had a listening ear, always gave good advice.”

An impassioned supporter of her family, Terry could always be heard in the stands of her children’s sporting events, cheering them on loudly. Son Chris played football, and daughter Bobbie played volleyball and basketball in high school.

Terry’s cheers continued for her five grandchildren. She volunteered at their schools to read books, attended their award ceremonies and bought them whatever they wanted. She was not the “typical grandma.”

“There was nothing typical about my mom,” Chris said.

A few weeks after Terry died, one of her grandchildren hit a home run in her softball game. Chris instinctively picked up the phone to tell Terry the news.

Terry brought her granddaughters with her on Black Friday shopping adventures, getting her newspaper for deals before Thanksgiving dinner. She would plan the entire night, sleeping in her car, waking up periodically to go into the next store.