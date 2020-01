WATERLOO -- Family & Children’s Council of Black Hawk County is looking for teams to compete in their popular trivia night.

Teams of eight will compete for prizes by testing their knowledge by answering a wide assortment of difficult and sometimes, off-the-wall questions.

Trivia night will start at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at the UAW Local 838 Hall, near la Porte Road and Mitchell Avenue.

To register a team, contact Amanda Goodman at 234-7600 or amanda@fccouncil.net.

