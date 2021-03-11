Survey offers prizes for resident input on 2020 Waterloo vision, strategic plan

WATERLOO — Residents can weigh in on Waterloo’s 2030 vision and strategic plan by taking an online survey released Thursday.

The survey is open to everyone — including non-Waterloo residents — until March 31. It asks people a variety of questions about their experiences in Waterloo, their belief in the city’s potential for future success and words they associate with the municipality. The survey also gauges people’s wishes and suggestions for future improvement.

Basic information, like resident status, length of living in Waterloo, age, gender and income level are collected. Residents can choose to disclose their names and email addresses to be entered into a prize drawing. The prize pack will include tickets or merchandise related to Lost Island, the Waterloo Black Hawks, Waterloo Bucks, Waterloo golf and Phelps Youth Pavilion, according to a news release. The winner will be notified the week of April 5.

Residents can provide other ideas and stories about Waterloo at the end of the survey. The company de Novo Marketing will select 10 people to tell their stories at a May 13 event at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre. The event is titled “Waterloo Spark,” and will be free and open to the public.

