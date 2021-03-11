 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Survey offers prizes for resident input on 2020 Waterloo vision, strategic plan
0 comments
breaking top story

Survey offers prizes for resident input on 2020 Waterloo vision, strategic plan

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Residents can weigh in on Waterloo’s 2030 vision and strategic plan by taking an online survey released Thursday.

The survey is open to everyone — including non-Waterloo residents — until March 31. It asks people a variety of questions about their experiences in Waterloo, their belief in the city’s potential for future success and words they associate with the municipality. The survey also gauges people’s wishes and suggestions for future improvement.

Waterloo 2030 Community Vision Logo

Pictured is the Waterloo 2030 Community Vision logo. The city is asking people to take a survey to help develop a strategic plan.

Basic information, like resident status, length of living in Waterloo, age, gender and income level are collected. Residents can choose to disclose their names and email addresses to be entered into a prize drawing. The prize pack will include tickets or merchandise related to Lost Island, the Waterloo Black Hawks, Waterloo Bucks, Waterloo golf and Phelps Youth Pavilion, according to a news release. The winner will be notified the week of April 5.

Residents can provide other ideas and stories about Waterloo at the end of the survey. The company de Novo Marketing will select 10 people to tell their stories at a May 13 event at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre. The event is titled “Waterloo Spark,” and will be free and open to the public.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Get a 6-month digital subscription for $19.99

Waterloo is giving paper survey copies to residents who request them, according to a news release. People can pick them up at Waterloo City Hall or the Waterloo Public Library. Residents can call 291-4301 to ask communications director Wendy Bowman for paper copies.

SUPPORT GOVERNMENT WATCHDOGS: Become a member
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News